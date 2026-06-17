DSI targets illegal Forex investment network in Thailand sweep

More than 77 accounts frozen, supercars and gold bars seized

In the sweep, officers froze more than 77 bank accounts held by legal entities and individuals linked to the case and seized a large amount of evidence and assets believed to have been obtained through offences, including:

Cash: more than THB65 million

Vehicles: five supercars

Valuables: gold bars, silver bars, jewellery and brand-name bags

Technology equipment: hardware wallets, computers, servers and electronic devices

Firearms and key related evidential documents

Investigative leads found links suggesting that people in politics and well-known figures in the entertainment industry may be involved in the network.

The DSI is expanding the investigation and will give another official briefing on the details.

DSI urges Forex investment fraud victims to seek assistance

The Department of Special Investigation has informed the public that anyone who is among those deceived into investing in, buying, selling or trading Forex through channels such as:

Uncertified websites

Investment applications

Being persuaded to invest in claims of high returns, but not actually receiving returns

Contact channels: They may file a complaint or provide information for officials to verify the facts and take legal action at the DSI, or follow progress through the department’s official channels.