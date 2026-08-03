Why Nordics Queue Up to Pay Tax While 21m Thais Stay Off the Books



As only 5 million of 12 million filers actually pay income tax, economists debate whether Thailand should lift wages before it widens the tax net.

When Thailand's Revenue Department released its latest personal income tax filing figures, the headline number was not the roughly 12 million people who submitted a return. It was the much smaller group behind it: an estimated 5 million filers, or around 40 per cent of those who filed, who actually owed any tax at all.

The gap looks starker still when set against the size of Thailand's workforce, which numbers close to 40 million. That implies more than half the country's workers — an estimated 21 to 22 million people — sit entirely outside the formal tax system.

The policy question this raises is not simply how to compel these workers into the tax net. It is whether Thai household incomes are high enough to bear taxation in the first place and why paying tax feels like a burden in some countries and a form of insurance in others.

An informal economy built on survival, not evasion

Research from the Thailand Development Research Institute (TDRI) and the World Bank consistently places Thailand among the economies with the largest informal sectors in the world, with informal activity estimated at somewhere between 40 and 50 per cent of GDP.

The reasons so many workers remain outside the tax system are structural rather than a simple matter of avoidance. For freelancers, market traders and micro-enterprises, the calculation is straightforward: the cost of formalising exceeds the benefit.

