DSI detects THB28m transfers to People's Party MP in Forex probe

A joint press conference was held at the Ministry of Justice to announce the crackdown on an illegal Forex business network on June 19 2026.

The operation was detailed by Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Director-General Pol Maj Yutthana Praedam, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) Deputy Commissioner Pol Maj Gen Thinnakorn Rangmat, Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) Deputy Director Dentist Chutarut Chintakanont, and DSI Bureau of Technology and Cyber Crime Director Pol Capt Khemmachart Prakaihongmanee, alongside other relevant officials.

The DSI's investigation into cybercrime revealed that massive financial flows within the system were tied to Forex trading.

Upon verifying the legal authorisation of these operations with the Bank of Thailand, it was confirmed that no Forex business operator is legally authorised by the central bank.

Additionally, victims lodged complaints after being defrauded by Forex brokers identified as QRS Global, HFM, GOFX, and Eterwealth (also referred to as Etherwell).

The complaints also implicated Introducing Brokers (IBs) known as Ajarn P, Coach James, JP Global, and Acme, as well as two electronic payment and remittance companies: Rainy Corporation Co., Ltd. and Pay Solution Co., Ltd.

The syndicates operated by masquerading as authorised brokers with credible websites, flaunting luxurious lifestyles featuring overseas holidays and sports cars, and displaying highly profitable portfolios to entice victims into depositing funds.

Personal sales representatives were assigned to monitor clients.