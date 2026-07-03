SRT receives first Thai-made luxury EV train for tourism routes

Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, on Friday witnessed the handover ceremony for the first “Thai-made train”, a prototype passenger train developed from research into real-world use.

He said the project directly supported the government’s key policy of pushing Thai research towards economic value creation.

The train is a prototype luxury-class EV rail system designed and produced in Thailand entirely by Thai researchers and engineers.

Yodchanan said the project also reflected cooperation in knowledge development between research institutes and more than 30 private-sector companies.

Importantly, he said, the train costs 30% less than imported alternatives, clearly proving that Thai-made products are not only possible, but genuinely competitive.

Yodchanan added that, looking ahead, Thailand’s investment in rail infrastructure over the next 20 years would create demand for more than 2,000 passenger carriages.

He said building Thailand’s own rail economy, or domestic rail-industry ecosystem, was therefore essential to reducing dependence on imports.

This would lead to manufacturing development, job creation, new careers, advanced technology transfer and, ultimately, ensure that every baht spent circulates back into strengthening the Thai economy in a sustainable way.