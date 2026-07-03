World Bank reclassifies Vietnam as an upper-middle-income economy

Vietnam has been reclassified by the World Bank as an upper-middle-income economy in its latest country income classifications, released on July 1, after its gross national income (GNI) per capita rose to US$4,970 in 2025 from US$4,490 in 2024.

The latest figure put Vietnam above the World Bank’s upper-middle-income entry point of US$4,636 for the current 2027 fiscal-year classification.

The category now covers economies with GNI per capita of US$4,636 to US$14,375, compared with US$4,496 to US$13,935 in the previous classification.

The World Bank groups economies as low, lower-middle, upper-middle or high income using GNI per capita from the preceding calendar year.

The measure is expressed in US dollars under the Atlas method, which smooths short-term exchange-rate volatility, while thresholds are updated for inflation and may also be affected by economic and population growth, national-account changes and data revisions.