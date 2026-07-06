Thai shrimp industry urges government to seal Malaysia export deal within 30 days

The Thai Shrimp Association has called on the government to accelerate negotiations with Malaysia and complete them within the 30-day timeframe agreed by both sides.

The appeal follows positive signals from bilateral talks and comes ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to Malaysia on July 8, when the association hopes Thailand will push for the unlocking of Thai shrimp exports, particularly as wild shrimp supplies are expected to increase after the end of the bay-closure measure.

Ekapoj Yodpinit, president of the Thai Shrimp Association, said after learning the outcome of bilateral talks between Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Malaysia’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on July 1, 2026, that both sides had agreed to speed up residue and sanitary inspection procedures.

The talks concerned Malaysia’s suspension of shrimp imports from Thailand. Both sides agreed to work towards restoring normal import and export procedures within no more than 30 days.

On behalf of the Thai Shrimp Association and shrimp-farming networks nationwide, Ekapoj thanked the government for urgently addressing the hardship faced by shrimp farmers and pushing talks with Malaysia towards concrete progress.