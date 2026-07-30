Body of Thai content creator Hlun Solo to be repatriated from Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working to bring the body of Bavorntat Pengsook, the popular Thai content creator known as "Hlun Solo", back to Thailand for funeral rites following confirmation of his death in Georgia.

The ministry confirmed it is liaising with the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara and local Georgian officials to manage the necessary procedures and facilitate the repatriation of his body.

The announcement follows days of uncertainty after Bavorntat lost contact with his family while travelling alone in Georgia to film content for his channel.

Jaithai Upakaranitikaset, Director-General of the Department of Information and Ministry Spokesperson, stated that officials from the embassy in Ankara travelled to Georgia to meet local authorities, where they received confirmation of his passing.

The cause of death remains under investigation by Georgian authorities. Embassy officials have informed Bavorntat's family and committed to providing further updates as the investigation progresses.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its deepest condolences to Bavorntat’s family during this time.