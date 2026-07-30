Eight high-speed rail contracts due for tender in December

Thailand plans to open bidding in December for eight civil-works contracts covering the second phase of the Thai–Chinese high-speed railway between Nakhon Ratchasima and Nong Khai.

The 357.12-kilometre route will have five stations and an investment budget of 341.35 billion baht. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2031, extending the high-speed network from Bangkok to Nong Khai.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn chaired the first 2026 meeting of the committee overseeing Thai–Chinese railway cooperation.

Officials are preparing the terms of reference and reference prices for construction and supervision contracts while proceeding with land expropriation.

First phase reaches 55.27%

The committee also reviewed the first phase between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, which covers 250.77 kilometres, includes six stations and has an investment budget of 179.41 billion baht.

Of its 14 civil-works contracts, two have been completed, 10 are under construction and two remain in the procurement process. Overall construction progress has reached 55.27%.