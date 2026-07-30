Eight high-speed rail contracts due for tender in December

Thailand plans to open bidding in December for eight civil-works contracts covering the second phase of the Thai–Chinese high-speed railway between Nakhon Ratchasima and Nong Khai.
The 357.12-kilometre route will have five stations and an investment budget of 341.35 billion baht. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and be completed in 2031, extending the high-speed network from Bangkok to Nong Khai.
Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn chaired the first 2026 meeting of the committee overseeing Thai–Chinese railway cooperation.
Officials are preparing the terms of reference and reference prices for construction and supervision contracts while proceeding with land expropriation.
The committee also reviewed the first phase between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima, which covers 250.77 kilometres, includes six stations and has an investment budget of 179.41 billion baht.
Of its 14 civil-works contracts, two have been completed, 10 are under construction and two remain in the procurement process. Overall construction progress has reached 55.27%.
Work nearing completion includes the Muak Lek and Lam Takhong tunnels under Contract 3-2, along with the Lam Takhong–Sikhio and Kut Chik–Khok Kruat sections under Contract 3-4.
Contract 4-1 covering Bang Sue–Don Mueang and Contract 4-5 covering Ban Pho–Phra Kaeo are being expedited so agreements can be signed and construction can begin.
The State Railway of Thailand will carry out the civil works for the Bang Sue–Don Mueang section.
The committee also reviewed proposed colours and designs for the trains prepared by the Rail Technology Research and Development Agency. The designs will support the development of engineering specifications and domestic production processes.
Construction of a railway-crossing bridge under the first phase will be separated into a new contract to streamline procedures and keep the work within its planned timetable.
Phiphat said the project was intended to improve transport while expanding economic opportunities and providing an accessible mass-transit system with high safety standards.
The Transport Ministry aims to open the Bangkok–Nakhon Ratchasima section in 2030.
The route is expected to provide another travel option between Bangkok and northeastern Thailand while supporting economic activity in provinces and major cities along the line.
Phiphat said officials were monitoring progress and addressing obstacles in the railway cooperation project between the Thai and Chinese governments.
Once completed, the wider network will connect Bangkok, northeastern Thailand and Nong Khai, strengthening links with Laos and China and supporting Thailand’s regional transport, tourism and logistics role.