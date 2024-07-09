Sutin to consult PM on long-delayed submarine project next week

In the initial contract signed in May 2017, the submarine was to have been mounted with a German-made MTU-396 diesel engine.

However, the submarine maker China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co (CSOC) later found out that it could not secure the German engine for the submarine and instead offered to fit it with a China-made CHD620 engine instead.

Last year, the RTN shelved the submarine purchase and opted for a Chinese frigate instead. However, after talks with China in May, it backtracked and decided to go for the submarine again.

As for amending the contract to accommodate the change in engine, Sutin said he had inquired with the Council of State and it has provided an answer in principle. The council acts as the government’s legal adviser.

Sutin said the Defence Ministry was now using the council’s reply for amending the contract, which will be sent to the Council of State for a review later.

He added that he inquired with the council about the principles of changing the contract during a meeting with representatives from the Navy, the Office of the Attorney-General and the council about three months ago.

“In principle, the amended contract will have to win a final approval from the Cabinet. But before sending it to the Cabinet, the Defence Ministry will have to ensure we have all the information at hand for the Cabinet to deliberate,” Sutin said.

He added that the contract will be amended on two key points – extending the contract’s term and changing the engine type.

Separately, Pakorn Nilprapunt, the Council of State’s secretary-general, said in principle, the submarine procurement contract can be amended like other procurement contracts.

So far, he said, the Navy has not submitted the amended contract for the council to scrutinise.

