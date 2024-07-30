Cabinet delays digital wallet review but timeline unchanged: Paopoom

The Cabinet’s decision to postpone its detailed review of the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme will not affect the handout timeline, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said the Cabinet held off on this issue today because most relevant agencies have not yet submitted their opinions on the scheme.

“Only three agencies submitted their report on the scheme at the meeting,” he said, adding that he expects the other agencies to speed up their reviews and submit their comments to the Cabinet soon.