Deputy finance minister clarifies aims of digital wallet

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat insisted on Tuesday that the 10,000 baht digital wallet handout is not aimed at political benefit, saying the goal is to stimulate the economy and set the foundation for the digital economy.

While acknowledging public concerns, he stressed that the scheme would continue as planned, adding that the Additional Budget Expenditure Act for fiscal 2024, which allocates 122 billion baht to fund the handouts, is in line with the law and fiscal discipline.

“The government had to borrow additional funds to stimulate the economy,” he said.