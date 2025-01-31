Mobile banking users must have matching name on SIM card

Under the move, mobile banking users whose name is not matched with a SIM card, or SIM owner’s data has been lost, must update their data at banks or mobile operators.
Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Friday that of over 120 million mobile numbers screened in November last year, around 75.8 million numbers matched the name of the SIM owner and mobile banking account.
However, he noted that there were around 30.9 million numbers where the name of the SIM owner and mobile banking account did not match, and in around 13.5 million numbers SIM owner data has been lost.
To deal with online scammers, he said notifications will be issued to mobile banking users whose name is unmatched with a SIM card or SIM owner data has been lost via mobile banking application on February 1.
Mobile banking users whose name is unmatched with a SIM card should update their data with banks or mobile operators within 90 days or by April 30, otherwise their accounts will be suspended, he said.
Mobile banking users whose SIM owner data has been lost should contact mobile operators for updating data by April 30 to prevent account suspension, he added.
People who have not received notification via mobile banking application do not have to do anything, he clarified.
Prasert noted that mobile numbers which have been registered by public agencies are exempted from this measure.
Business entities and people who face difficulties in updating their data like persons with disabilities should prepare documents to request exemption, he added.
He emphasised that notifications can be received only via mobile banking applications to prevent scamming.