Transport Ministry Threatens to Scrap Airport Terminal Contract, Blacklist Joint Venture Including China Railway

Thailand's Ministry of Transport has issued a stark warning to a joint venture responsible for the construction of a new passenger terminal at Narathiwat Airport, threatening to terminate their contract and blacklist them from future government projects due to significant delays.

The project, valued at 639.89 million baht, faces potential cancellation as the government expresses deep dissatisfaction with the contractor's progress.

Manaporn Charoensri, Deputy Minister of Transport, disclosed that the Department of Airports, which oversees the project, had contracted CIS Joint Venture, comprising ISO Engineering Company Limited and China Railway Number 10 (Thailand) Company Limited, to build the new terminal and associated facilities.

The contract, initiated under the previous administration on 15 March 2022, was originally slated for completion on 16 January 2025. However, the project has been plagued by delays, exacerbated by flooding in the region late last year.