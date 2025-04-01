Bangkok at Risk from \"Sleeping Giant\" Fault Lines, Experts Warn

Bangkok faces a significant risk from three major "sleeping giant" fault lines, which could trigger devastating earthquakes, experts have warned.

The recent seismic activity in Mandalay, Myanmar, has highlighted the vulnerability of the Thai capital to tremors originating from distant fault lines.

Prof Dr Penneung Wanichchai, director of the National Earthquake Research Center, revealed that Bangkok's soft soil basin amplifies seismic waves by three to four times, particularly affecting high-rise buildings.

This phenomenon, known as resonance, occurs when the frequency of the earthquake's waves matches the natural oscillation of tall structures.