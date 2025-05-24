Mekong Flood Threat Looms as Thailand Activates Joint Water Management Plan

Thailand's Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) is rapidly adjusting its national water discharge plan, emphasising proactive basin-level management and enhanced cross-border coordination to mitigate the impact of anticipated heavy rainfall.
Dr Surasri Kidtimonton, Secretary-General of ONWR, chaired a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Water Resources Management on Saturday.
He reported that the Meteorological Department forecasts overall rainfall this year to be near or slightly above the normal average, by approximately 5-10 per cent. Crucially, the period from May to July is expected to see above-average precipitation.
Particular vigilance is being exercised over Chiang Rai province, specifically along the Mae Sai River, where ongoing dredging operations are due to conclude by the end of June.
To ensure comprehensive preparedness, governors from provinces bordering the Mekong River were invited to today's discussions to receive the latest forecast data.
"Furthermore, the Mekong River Commission Secretariat (MRCS) has assessed the water situation in the Mekong, indicating that some areas are at risk of overflowing their banks in July," Dr Surasri noted. "This aligns with our own rainfall predictions, which show significant precipitation in July 2025, particularly along the Mekong River basin."
In its capacity as the National Mekong River Secretariat of Thailand, ONWR has been actively coordinating with the MRCS to devise preventive strategies.
A bilateral meeting on water management was also held with the Lao People's Democratic Republic (PDR) on May 9. This dialogue led to the establishment of an Ad Hoc Flood Task Team, involving Thailand, Laos, and the MRC.
Its mandate is to facilitate data exchange for preparing flood-prone areas and issuing timely flood warnings in low-lying regions throughout this rainy season.
The team will also exchange hydropower dam data to collaboratively manage the Mekong River's water, adopting a basin-wide approach, especially given Laos's numerous tributary dams that feed into the main river.
If substantial rainfall materialises across the Mekong basin, plans are in place for urgent pre-emptive draining and discharge to help alleviate potential overflows.
Preparatory defensive measures are also being implemented, including the construction of temporary embankments and the standardised arrangement of sandbags to ensure they can withstand water pressure.
Vulnerable locations such as hospitals and regional waterworks offices are also receiving specific protection.
ONWR will maintain continuous monitoring and assessment of the situation, coordinating closely with provincial governors along the Mekong.
The meeting also reviewed the discharge plans for major reservoirs, noting that some, including Huai Luang, Nam Phung, and Nam Oon reservoirs, have been discharging below target.
ONWR has urged these reservoirs to accelerate their draining schedules to create additional capacity for heavy rainfall anticipated later in the year.
The Meteorological Department forecasts that Thailand could experience one to two tropical storms between August and October.
While the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) currently remains neutral, the La Niña phenomenon may return around October, potentially leading to increased rainfall, necessitating meticulous water management.
"All relevant agencies, including the Royal Irrigation Department, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, and various provinces, have been informed of these forecasts to enable joint water management planning," Dr Surasri concluded. "The Mekong River situation forecast will gain greater clarity in early June, and we will coordinate closely with provinces, concurrently enhancing public awareness campaigns regarding the water situation to ensure readiness for this year's rainy season and to mitigate any impacts swiftly."