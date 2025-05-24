Mekong Flood Threat Looms as Thailand Activates Joint Water Management Plan

Thailand's Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) is rapidly adjusting its national water discharge plan, emphasising proactive basin-level management and enhanced cross-border coordination to mitigate the impact of anticipated heavy rainfall.

Dr Surasri Kidtimonton, Secretary-General of ONWR, chaired a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Water Resources Management on Saturday.

He reported that the Meteorological Department forecasts overall rainfall this year to be near or slightly above the normal average, by approximately 5-10 per cent. Crucially, the period from May to July is expected to see above-average precipitation.

Particular vigilance is being exercised over Chiang Rai province, specifically along the Mae Sai River, where ongoing dredging operations are due to conclude by the end of June.

To ensure comprehensive preparedness, governors from provinces bordering the Mekong River were invited to today's discussions to receive the latest forecast data.

"Furthermore, the Mekong River Commission Secretariat (MRCS) has assessed the water situation in the Mekong, indicating that some areas are at risk of overflowing their banks in July," Dr Surasri noted. "This aligns with our own rainfall predictions, which show significant precipitation in July 2025, particularly along the Mekong River basin."

In its capacity as the National Mekong River Secretariat of Thailand, ONWR has been actively coordinating with the MRCS to devise preventive strategies.

