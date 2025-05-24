Heavy showers expected across Thailand as southwest monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department has urged people in affected areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows—particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.
Farmers are also advised to improve drainage systems in their agricultural areas to mitigate potential damage to crops and livestock.
In the South, strengthening winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea to rise to about 2 meters, and over 2 meters in areas with thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit, and Phetchabun; minimum temperature 24-27 degrees Celsius, maximum 32-36°C.
Northeast: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 32-35°C.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Lop Buri, Ang Thong, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon; minimum 23-26°C, maximum 34-36°C.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; minimum 24-27°C, maximum 31-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (east coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla; minimum 24-26°C, maximum 32-34°C; waves about a metre high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun; minimum 24-25°C, maximum 28-33°C; waves about 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres high in thundershowers.
Bangkok metropolitan area: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains; minimum 25-27°C, maximum 33-36°C.