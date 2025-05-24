Heavy showers expected across Thailand as southwest monsoon intensifies

The Thai Meteorological Department has urged people in affected areas to be cautious of heavy rainfall and water accumulation, which may lead to flash floods and overflows—particularly along waterways, near foothills, and in lowland areas.

Farmers are also advised to improve drainage systems in their agricultural areas to mitigate potential damage to crops and livestock.

In the South, strengthening winds are causing waves in the upper Andaman Sea to rise to about 2 meters, and over 2 meters in areas with thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats should stay ashore, the department warned.