No more excuses! Bikers without helmets face up to THB 2,000 fine starting June 1

This is part of a broader initiative to improve road safety and enforce traffic discipline nationwide, said Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, Commander of the Traffic Police Bureau and Head of the RTP’s Traffic Police Image Enhancement Taskforce.
Nithithorn explained that the initiative, under the "Safe Roads Project," is being implemented across the country, focusing on high-traffic areas, roads with frequent violations, accident-prone zones, and locations near schools. The goal is to ensure strict compliance with road safety laws, especially the mandatory helmet use for motorcyclists and their passengers.
He added that Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act requires both riders and passengers to wear helmets to prevent injuries. Violations carry fines of up to 2,000 baht, which double if a rider is found without a helmet while carrying a passenger who is also not wearing one.
The Ministry of the Interior and local authorities are working together to publicize the "Safe Roads Project" and encourage public compliance. The campaign involves local governments, educational institutions, and public-private partnerships, all collaborating to enhance road safety.
For more information or to report traffic-related issues, the public can contact the Traffic Police Hotline at 1197 or the Highway Police at 1193, available 24/7.