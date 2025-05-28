No more excuses! Bikers without helmets face up to THB 2,000 fine starting June 1

This is part of a broader initiative to improve road safety and enforce traffic discipline nationwide, said Pol Lt Gen Nithithorn Chintakanon, Commander of the Traffic Police Bureau and Head of the RTP’s Traffic Police Image Enhancement Taskforce.

Nithithorn explained that the initiative, under the "Safe Roads Project," is being implemented across the country, focusing on high-traffic areas, roads with frequent violations, accident-prone zones, and locations near schools. The goal is to ensure strict compliance with road safety laws, especially the mandatory helmet use for motorcyclists and their passengers.

He added that Section 122 of the Land Traffic Act requires both riders and passengers to wear helmets to prevent injuries. Violations carry fines of up to 2,000 baht, which double if a rider is found without a helmet while carrying a passenger who is also not wearing one.