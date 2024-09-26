Low helmet use among motorcyclists putting lives at risk: ThaiHealth

Less than 50% of motorcycle riders and passengers in Thailand wear helmets despite knowing they are at high risk of road accidents, a survey published by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) shows.
The foundation’s director, Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, said 82.5% of road fatalities last year were of motorcycle users, with 79% of these deaths caused by head injuries.
These findings align with research by the Thailand Accident Research Centre, which shows that helmet use reduces the risk of head injury by 72%.
Citing a survey by ThaiRoads Foundation on 1.47 million motorcycle drivers and passengers nationwide, Pongthep pointed out that only 43% of them wore helmets last year, including 48% of drivers and 21% of passengers.
To promote road safety, ThaiHealth has launched a nationwide campaign to boost awareness about wearing helmets and traffic discipline among children, parents, teachers and local communities.
Pongthep noted that the campaign successfully increased helmet usage among children from 7-8% in 2019 to 16% in 2023, especially in Trat and Phuket.
Nuttapong Boontob, assistant secretary of the ThaiRoads Foundation, explained that its survey revealed a decline in helmet usage among motorcycle riders and passengers. In cities, helmet use dropped from 77% in 2019 to 49% in 2023, while in communities, it dropped from 30% to 29%.
Last year, 71% of motorcycle users in Bangkok wore helmets. Trat in the Central region had the highest helmet usage at 67%, followed by Chiang Mai in the North (59%), Phuket in the South (55%) and Surin in the Northeast (53%), he explained.
Nuttapong affirmed that the campaign has effectively raised awareness of helmet use and traffic discipline among children. He also pledged to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into CCTV cameras and collaborate with relevant agencies to strictly monitor helmet use. He advised public agencies to implement policies encouraging helmet use, strictly enforce laws, raise road safety awareness in schools and provide high-quality helmets for children.