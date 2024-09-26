Low helmet use among motorcyclists putting lives at risk: ThaiHealth

Less than 50% of motorcycle riders and passengers in Thailand wear helmets despite knowing they are at high risk of road accidents, a survey published by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) shows.

The foundation’s director, Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon, said 82.5% of road fatalities last year were of motorcycle users, with 79% of these deaths caused by head injuries.

These findings align with research by the Thailand Accident Research Centre, which shows that helmet use reduces the risk of head injury by 72%.