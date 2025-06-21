Wage Committee sets new minimum pay rates for 13 professions, with daily rates up to 800 baht

The Royal Gazette website on June 20 published an announcement from the Wage Committee detailing the new ‘Standard Skill Wage Rates’ for 13 professional sectors. These rates, which apply to various industries, will be effective 90 days after the publication date.

The Wage Committee’s meeting, held on March 12, 2025, established the new rates based on the National Skill Standards Act, which measures skills, knowledge, and expertise in line with the country's workforce development goals. The new rates include:

1. Tourism, Sports, and Exhibition Sector: Public Bus Driver for Tourism (Tour Bus) Level 1 – no less than 600 baht per day.

2. Service and Commerce Sector: Electric Vehicle Mechanic Level 2 – no less than 600 baht per day.

3. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Crane Operator (Tracked Vehicle) Level 1 – no less than 620 baht per day.

4. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Crane Operator (Rubber Tyre) Level 1 – no less than 620 baht per day.

5. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Truck-Mounted Crane Operator Level 1 – no less than 560 baht per day.

6. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Truck Driver Level 1 – no less than 485 baht per day.