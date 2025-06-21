Wage Committee sets new minimum pay rates for 13 professions, with daily rates up to 800 baht

The Royal Gazette website on June 20 published an announcement from the Wage Committee detailing the new ‘Standard Skill Wage Rates’ for 13 professional sectors. These rates, which apply to various industries, will be effective 90 days after the publication date.
The Wage Committee’s meeting, held on March 12, 2025, established the new rates based on the National Skill Standards Act, which measures skills, knowledge, and expertise in line with the country's workforce development goals. The new rates include:
1. Tourism, Sports, and Exhibition Sector: Public Bus Driver for Tourism (Tour Bus) Level 1 – no less than 600 baht per day.
2. Service and Commerce Sector: Electric Vehicle Mechanic Level 2 – no less than 600 baht per day.
3. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Crane Operator (Tracked Vehicle) Level 1 – no less than 620 baht per day.
4. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Crane Operator (Rubber Tyre) Level 1 – no less than 620 baht per day.
5. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Truck-Mounted Crane Operator Level 1 – no less than 560 baht per day.
6. Logistics and Transportation Sector: Truck Driver Level 1 – no less than 485 baht per day.
7. Electrical and Electronics Sector: Air Conditioning Technician for Clean Rooms Level 1 – no less than 720 baht per day, Level 2 – no less than 800 baht per day.
8. Electrical and Electronics Sector: Electronics Technician Level 1 – no less than 500 baht per day.
9. Electrical and Electronics Sector: Electrical Technician for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions) Events Level 2 – no less than 600 baht per day.
10. Digital Technology Sector: Computer Programmer (C language) Level 1 – no less than 700 baht per day.
11. Digital Technology Sector: Network Systems Administrator Level 2 – no less than 770 baht per day.
12. Automation and Robotics Sector: Industrial Robot Controller Level 1 – no less than 605 baht per day.
13. Human Resources Development Sector: Muay Thai Trainer Level 1 – no less than 565 baht per day.
These new wage rates are aimed at ensuring fair compensation in these sectors, contributing to the ongoing development of skilled labour in Thailand.