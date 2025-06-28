Ethnic minorities to gain Thai nationality in just 5 days, starting June 30

“I would like to offer my heartfelt congratulations to all our ethnic brothers and sisters who have long awaited a resolution to the issue of citizenship and legal status. This prolonged wait is finally coming to an end on June 30,” she wrote.
Paetongtarn explained that more than 480,000 ethnic people across Thailand are still awaiting verification of their nationality and legal status, with Chiang Rai alone accounting for over 90,000 individuals—the highest number in the country.
For over 30 years, the process for verifying these rights has been protracted and overly complicated, resulting in very few people being granted citizenship each year.
“This has deprived ethnic communities of fundamental rights, including access to state welfare, housing, employment, travel, and civic participation,” the prime minister said.
She added that in July last year, then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Chiang Rai and promised to uphold equality by allowing ethnic groups to live legally in Thailand.
The promise included reducing the time required for permanent residency applications from 270 days to five, and cutting the waiting period for citizenship for their children from 180 days to five.
“Since then, the government has worked tirelessly to push forward every step of the process, securing approval from both the National Security Council and the Cabinet to make this pledge a reality on Monday, June 30. From that date onwards, all submitted applications will be processed within five days,” she said.
Paetongtarn also extended her thanks to everyone involved in making this initiative possible, especially the Department of Provincial Administration and the Ministry of Interior, for their efforts to promote equal opportunities and fundamental rights.
“Every moment lost has meant missed chances for education, livelihoods, and the exercise of legally recognised rights. But from now on, the children of our ethnic communities will finally become full citizens—Thai nationals with rights and freedoms under the Constitution,” she concluded.