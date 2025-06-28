Ethnic minorities to gain Thai nationality in just 5 days, starting June 30

For over 30 years, the process for verifying these rights has been protracted and overly complicated, resulting in very few people being granted citizenship each year.

“This has deprived ethnic communities of fundamental rights, including access to state welfare, housing, employment, travel, and civic participation,” the prime minister said.

She added that in July last year, then-Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin visited Chiang Rai and promised to uphold equality by allowing ethnic groups to live legally in Thailand.

The promise included reducing the time required for permanent residency applications from 270 days to five, and cutting the waiting period for citizenship for their children from 180 days to five.