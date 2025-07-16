Thailand pushes Landing Rights policy to expand foreign satellite services, boost national space industry

Prasert Jantararuangtong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DES), announced following a meeting of the National Space Policy Committee that the Thai government is prioritising the promotion and development of space technology and geospatial information. This includes expanding access to satellite data and applying such technology to solve problems and enhance national development—particularly in public investment, disaster management, agriculture, and natural resource governance.

Prasert stated that the committee approved the draft Landing Rights policy, allowing foreign satellite operators to provide services within Thailand. The National Board of Digital Economy and Society Office proposed the policy, recognising the need to balance foreign operator participation with fair competition for domestic providers, while expanding technological access for the public and state agencies. The proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for final approval.

In parallel, the committee also approved in principle the draft National Space Master Plan, updated per recommendations from the National Economic and Social Development Council. Updates on current and future space-related initiatives were presented, including Thailand’s intention to sign the Artemis Accords, ongoing cooperation with China under the lunar research station project, and progress on national space traffic management policy.