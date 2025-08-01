Cabinet approves US tax statement, allocates emergency funds for border victims

The Prime Minister’s Office convened an urgent Cabinet meeting on Friday to discuss and approve the joint statement regarding the 19% reciprocal tariff from the United States. The meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, focused on the recent communication from the US stating that Thai exports to the US would be subject to a 19% tariff, aligning with similar rates in the region.

Phumtham highlighted that this tariff rate, while higher than the initial 10%, was a positive development, enabling Thailand to remain competitive in the global market. A key step in the negotiation process was for the Thai government to issue a joint statement with the US, which required Cabinet approval.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira worked with US counterparts to draft the statement, which needed Cabinet approval before being issued. This allows Pichai to proceed with the joint declaration, marking an important step in managing the trade relationship.