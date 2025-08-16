Government Confirms 20-Baht Flat Fare for All Electric Rail Lines

Thailand's Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the government's 20-baht flat fare policy for all electric rail lines is set to begin on October 1, 2025.
The announcement comes as the government prepares to launch a new public registration process on August 25.
The long-term sustainability of the policy will be secured by establishing a fund to buy back concessions from private operators.
Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the policy’s subcommittee, stated that the plan is on track.
"The 20-baht flat fare can proceed according to the Ministry of Transport's schedule," he said. "For the first year, we'll use the Ministry of Transport's budget to manage the project, and from the second year onwards, the fund will take over."
The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport are currently finalising the budget for the new fund, which aims to bring the rail concessions back under state management.
This move is intended to ensure the long-term viability of the 20-baht fare. A source from the Ministry of Finance confirmed that this process will not affect the October 1 implementation date.
The Cabinet has approved a budget of approximately 7 to 8 billion baht to subsidise the fare for the first year. The new fund model is being considered for the long term, with officials also exploring an infrastructure fund model.
The government is aiming to have a definitive plan for the fund’s budget and structure by the end of August 2025.
The registration will be conducted through the "Tang Rat" mobile application. To be eligible, users must be Thai nationals and provide their 13-digit national ID number.
Once registered, passengers can use their credit cards, debit cards, or existing Rabbit Cards to access the 20-baht fare.
The policy will apply to 13 rail lines across Bangkok and its suburbs, covering a total of 279.84 kilometres and 194 stations.
This includes the Green, Gold, Yellow, Pink, Blue, Purple, Red, and Airport Rail Link lines. The move is part of the government’s broader efforts to reduce the cost of living for the public, including lowering utility and energy expenses.