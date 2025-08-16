Government Confirms 20-Baht Flat Fare for All Electric Rail Lines

Thailand's Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the government's 20-baht flat fare policy for all electric rail lines is set to begin on October 1, 2025.

The announcement comes as the government prepares to launch a new public registration process on August 25.

The long-term sustainability of the policy will be secured by establishing a fund to buy back concessions from private operators.

Lavaron Sangsnit, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and chairman of the policy’s subcommittee, stated that the plan is on track.