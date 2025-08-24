Registration opens tomorrow for 20-baht flat fare trains

Coverage

The 20-baht flat fare policy will come into effect on October 1 and apply to 13 routes covering a total of 286.84 kilometres, including:

Dark Red Line: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Rangsit (26.30 km)

Light Red Line: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Taling Chan (15.26 km)

Airport Rail Link: Phaya Thai – Suvarnabhumi (28.70 km)

Blue Line: Bang Sue – Hua Lamphong (20 km)

Blue Line: Hua Lamphong – Bang Khae (Lak Song) (14 km)

Blue Line: Bang Sue – Tha Phra (13 km)

Purple Line: Bang Yai – Tao Poon (23 km)

Yellow Line: Lat Phrao – Samrong (30.40 km)

Pink Line: Khae Rai – Min Buri (34.50 km)

Green Line (Sukhumvit): Mo Chit – Samut Prakan (37.10 km)

Green Line (Sukhumvit): Mo Chit – Saphan Mai – Khu Khot (18.70 km)

Green Line (Silom): National Stadium – Bang Wa (14 km)

Gold Line: Krung Thon Buri – Khlong San (1.88 km)

Benefits

The Transport Ministry estimates that in fiscal 2026, the scheme will generate total benefits worth 10.04 billion baht:

Economic: 7.36 billion baht in savings on travel costs.

Social: 2.61 billion baht in improved quality of life and reduced accident losses.

Environmental: 77.28 billion baht from reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

The policy is expected to ease household expenses and reduce road traffic by encouraging more Bangkok residents to switch to public transport.

Currently, daily ridership across all lines is around 1.7 million trips. The ministry projects an increase of over 20% once the scheme begins.

For more information, contact the Government Contact Centre (GCC) hotline at 1111 or Line official account: @gcc1111.