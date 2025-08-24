Registration opens tomorrow for 20-baht flat fare trains

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24, 2025

Registration for the “20-baht flat fare” electric train scheme opens tomorrow (August 25) via the Thang Rath app. The Transport Ministry is confident the scheme will boost passenger numbers by 20%.

The government’s urgent policy to cap fares on all electric train lines at a maximum of 20 baht per journey will be rolled out in October. Ahead of this, the Transport Ministry announced that registration will open at 12.01am on Monday through the Thang Rath application.

There is no limit on the number of registrations, and no closing date. Passengers can register at any time.

Eligibility conditions

To receive the flat-fare benefit, passengers must:

  • Hold a valid 13-digit Thai ID card.
  • Travel with either:
    • An EMV contactless debit or credit card, or
    • A Rabbit ABT card (linked to a bank account for automatic payment, without the need for top-ups).
  • Register their travel card through the Thang Rath app.
  • Enter and exit only at designated interchange stations when travelling across networks.
  • Register only one EMV card and one Rabbit ABT card per person.
  • Register children under 10 years old at ticket counters at all train stations, due to PDPA requirements.
  • Comply with journey time limits: 30 minutes for transfers outside stations, and 180 minutes for travel within a single line. Exceeding these limits incurs a new entry charge.

Passengers who fail to meet these conditions will be charged the standard fare.

Coverage

The 20-baht flat fare policy will come into effect on October 1 and apply to 13 routes covering a total of 286.84 kilometres, including:

  • Dark Red Line: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Rangsit (26.30 km)
  • Light Red Line: Krung Thep Aphiwat – Taling Chan (15.26 km)
  • Airport Rail Link: Phaya Thai – Suvarnabhumi (28.70 km)
  • Blue Line: Bang Sue – Hua Lamphong (20 km)
  • Blue Line: Hua Lamphong – Bang Khae (Lak Song) (14 km)
  • Blue Line: Bang Sue – Tha Phra (13 km)
  • Purple Line: Bang Yai – Tao Poon (23 km)
  • Yellow Line: Lat Phrao – Samrong (30.40 km)
  • Pink Line: Khae Rai – Min Buri (34.50 km)
  • Green Line (Sukhumvit): Mo Chit – Samut Prakan (37.10 km)
  • Green Line (Sukhumvit): Mo Chit – Saphan Mai – Khu Khot (18.70 km)
  • Green Line (Silom): National Stadium – Bang Wa (14 km)
  • Gold Line: Krung Thon Buri – Khlong San (1.88 km)

Benefits

The Transport Ministry estimates that in fiscal 2026, the scheme will generate total benefits worth 10.04 billion baht:

  • Economic: 7.36 billion baht in savings on travel costs.
  • Social: 2.61 billion baht in improved quality of life and reduced accident losses.
  • Environmental: 77.28 billion baht from reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

The policy is expected to ease household expenses and reduce road traffic by encouraging more Bangkok residents to switch to public transport. 

Currently, daily ridership across all lines is around 1.7 million trips. The ministry projects an increase of over 20% once the scheme begins.

For more information, contact the Government Contact Centre (GCC) hotline at 1111 or Line official account: @gcc1111.

 

