Fate of key economic policies hangs on new government’s stance

The Constitutional Court’s ruling on August 29 that ended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s tenure has effectively dissolved the entire cabinet, creating a political vacuum that could reshape Thailand’s economic agenda. Analysts warn that a shift in political power may disrupt or delay major policies and economic laws currently in the pipeline.

A review by Krungthep Turakij’s economic news team highlights several flagship policies and draft laws that now face uncertainty, either pending review by the next government or awaiting parliamentary approval.

20-baht electric train fare

One of the Pheu Thai Party’s signature pledges, a flat 20-baht fare across all electric train lines, was originally scheduled for launch on October 1, with public registration already opened on August 25. However, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit later admitted the rollout would be delayed to November 15.

The policy is backed by three key laws: the Rail Transport Department Act, the Joint Ticketing Management Act, and the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act (2000). These bills have passed scrutiny by the House of Representatives and are now before the Senate. Still, opposition from other parties has raised doubts over whether the scheme will survive if power shifts from Pheu Thai to Bhumjaithai.