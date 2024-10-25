Thailand expresses intent to help shape int’l economic policy

Thailand is seeking to make its mark on the global arena by applying for membership of both the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and BRICS, the intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

OECD member states have agreed to allow Thailand to enter the consultation process for future membership of the body, which was founded in 1961, and have invited the country to participate in various programmes and align its regulations and standards with international norms. While Thailand has set a timeline of five years to become a member, Thailand’s acceptance will depend on the consideration process of the member states.

BRICS was established in 2006 as a coalition of large emerging markets. The founding members were Brazil, Russia, India, and China under the name BRIC. In 2010, South Africa joined, and the name changed to BRICS. A further five countries were admitted at the beginning of 2024, making a total of 10 members.