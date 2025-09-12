PM pushes ahead with 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge mega-project to boost long-term growth

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is driving forward the Land Bridge mega-project, valued at nearly 1 trillion baht, to stimulate the economy and attract long-term investment.
Following the transition from Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government to Anutin’s administration, which is set to last four months, a policy roadmap has already been drafted. The government is expected to present its policy statement to parliament later this month.
If implemented efficiently, the Land Bridge project could bolster investor and public confidence, encouraging both investment and consumption. It would also demonstrate a firm commitment to addressing economic challenges and could attract further foreign investment.
Projects deemed a budgetary burden have been shelved immediately, according to an investigation by Thansettakij. Seventeen projects worth a total of 2.27 trillion baht are expected to proceed under Anutin’s government, including major infrastructure projects from the Ministry of Transport and other related ministries.
Anutin confirmed that the administration will continue to prioritise the development of transport infrastructure to create a Southern Economic Corridor, connecting the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea. While the government’s term is only four months, long-term studies and planning will continue.
The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) has held three seminars summarising the Land Bridge feasibility studies. Meanwhile, the draft Southern Economic Corridor (SEC) Act has already received approval from the House of Representatives.
OTP is preparing the tender documents, which will take five to six months, with the aim of inviting private-sector investment and starting construction in 2026. The first phase is expected to open by 2030.
The project’s investment value has been adjusted from 1 trillion baht to 997 billion baht to align with current economic conditions, and consulting firms have revised the construction schedule accordingly. This study aligns closely with analyses from leading international consultants.
The Land Bridge will adopt a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Net Cost model, with a 50-year concession. A single private partner will be awarded the contract to construct and manage the entire project under one concession agreement.
The goal of the Land Bridge is to position Thailand as a regional and global transport and trade hub, linking the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea through two deep-sea ports connected by supporting infrastructure, including double-track rail, intercity motorways, and pipelines, offering an alternative route to the Strait of Malacca.
Several key projects under the Ministry of Transport are expected to continue under Prime Minister Anutin, as they are considered strategically important. These include the 3-Airport High-Speed Rail project (Don Mueang-Suvarnabhumi-U-Tapao), valued at 224.544 billion baht, as of August 15. The Office of the Attorney General has already reviewed and responded to the draft contract amendments submitted by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).
Upon review, the Attorney General agreed with more than 95% of the contract draft without amendments. For the remaining 5%, the Attorney General suggested adjustments that would provide greater benefits to the state. These points are currently under discussion with the private sector before proceeding to the next steps.
Meanwhile, the second phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail project, covering Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai over 357.12 kilometres and with a budget of 341.351 billion baht, has already been approved by the Cabinet. SRT is now preparing the draft tender documents (TOR). Phase 2 includes civil construction works valued at 237.455 billion baht, which Thailand will manage independently, covering design, construction, and project supervision.
For the double-track railway project, six remaining routes in phase 2, with a combined budget of 297 billion baht, will continue to be implemented to enhance connectivity and strengthen the country’s competitiveness. These routes are:
Pak Nam Pho-Den Chai: 81.143 billion baht
Chumphon-Surat Thani: 30.422 billion baht
Surat Thani-Hat Yai-Songkhla: 66.270 billion baht
Chira Road-Ubon Ratchathani: 44.095 billion baht
Den Chai-Chiang Mai: 68.222 billion baht
Hat Yai-Padang Besar: 7.772 billion baht
These projects are currently awaiting Cabinet approval.