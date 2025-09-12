PM pushes ahead with 1-trillion-baht Land Bridge mega-project to boost long-term growth

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is driving forward the Land Bridge mega-project, valued at nearly 1 trillion baht, to stimulate the economy and attract long-term investment.

Following the transition from Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government to Anutin’s administration, which is set to last four months, a policy roadmap has already been drafted. The government is expected to present its policy statement to parliament later this month.

If implemented efficiently, the Land Bridge project could bolster investor and public confidence, encouraging both investment and consumption. It would also demonstrate a firm commitment to addressing economic challenges and could attract further foreign investment.

Projects deemed a budgetary burden have been shelved immediately, according to an investigation by Thansettakij. Seventeen projects worth a total of 2.27 trillion baht are expected to proceed under Anutin’s government, including major infrastructure projects from the Ministry of Transport and other related ministries.