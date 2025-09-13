Civil Aviation Committee issues new passenger rights rules for domestic and international flights

The Civil Aviation Committee has announced Regulation No. 101 on measures to protect the rights of passengers on both domestic and international scheduled flights, which will take effect from November 20, 2025.



Domestic flight delays and cancellations

Under the new regulation, compensation for domestic flight delays exceeding five hours will increase from 600 baht to 1,200 baht. For flight cancellations, compensation will rise from 1,200 baht to 1,500 baht. Airlines may offer compensation in the form of travel credit for future trips, travel vouchers, frequent-flyer miles, or other alternatives.

Compensation does not apply in cases caused by unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances outside the airline’s control, even if the airline has taken reasonable measures to prevent them.



Tarmac delays

The regulation also covers passengers delayed while still on board the aircraft (tarmac delay). Airlines must treat such delays in the same manner as other flight delays and provide sufficient airflow, temperature control, and lavatory access. Passengers requiring urgent medical attention must be promptly assisted to receive necessary care, with airlines facilitating and providing appropriate support wherever feasible.

If a delay exceeds three hours and no estimated take-off time has been provided, passengers must be allowed to disembark the aircraft, except in cases where doing so could compromise safety, security, or air traffic management.