CAAT suspends international flights for Nok Air, imposes ban on route expansion for safety compliance

Manat revealed that CAAT identified deficiencies in Nok Air's operations, both in terms of incidents related to personnel and operational performance from 2023 to 2025. The rate of incidents over the past 2-3 years has been significant, including occurrences such as engine in-flight shutdowns, runway excursions, hard landings, and tail strikes.

Particularly concerning is the engine in-flight shutdown incidents, where the root cause has not yet been determined. An investigation and analysis of the data are required to assess the danger, evaluate the outcomes, and accurately evaluate the risks, enabling the implementation of risk mitigation processes and the development of appropriate recommendations.

Moreover, the significant number of resignations from pilots, flight instructors, and appointed aviation inspectors from the company reflects various internal issues, including organisational safety culture, employee morale, and workforce issues. This has increased the risk of personnel lacking the necessary knowledge, experience, and expertise for flight operations. The company has not yet determined the root cause of these incidents or effectively resolved the operational inefficiencies in its flight operations system.

Manat stated that the airline must resolve these issues within one week before the suspension can be lifted, allowing the airline to resume international flights and expand its routes as usual.