CAAT suspends international flights for Nok Air, imposes ban on route expansion for safety compliance

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced that it has banned Nok Air from operating international routes and expanding its network, following the airline’s failure to meet safety standards. This move comes amid ongoing compliance checks with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director-General of CAAT, confirmed that the airline must suspend all international operations and refrain from expanding its routes, both domestic and international, until it addresses the safety deficiencies identified during CAAT’s review.
This suspension is part of a broader effort to ensure full compliance with ICAO standards, as the ICAO audit of Thailand’s aviation safety system is scheduled to take place from August 27 to September 8, 2025.
Manat revealed that CAAT identified deficiencies in Nok Air's operations, both in terms of incidents related to personnel and operational performance from 2023 to 2025. The rate of incidents over the past 2-3 years has been significant, including occurrences such as engine in-flight shutdowns, runway excursions, hard landings, and tail strikes.
Particularly concerning is the engine in-flight shutdown incidents, where the root cause has not yet been determined. An investigation and analysis of the data are required to assess the danger, evaluate the outcomes, and accurately evaluate the risks, enabling the implementation of risk mitigation processes and the development of appropriate recommendations.
Moreover, the significant number of resignations from pilots, flight instructors, and appointed aviation inspectors from the company reflects various internal issues, including organisational safety culture, employee morale, and workforce issues. This has increased the risk of personnel lacking the necessary knowledge, experience, and expertise for flight operations. The company has not yet determined the root cause of these incidents or effectively resolved the operational inefficiencies in its flight operations system.
Manat stated that the airline must resolve these issues within one week before the suspension can be lifted, allowing the airline to resume international flights and expand its routes as usual.
Wutthiphum Jurangkool, CEO of Nok Air, clarified that while the airline has not operated international flights since June 2025, it continues to operate domestic services under CAAT’s strict oversight.
Wutthiphum also addressed the issues raised by CAAT regarding the airline’s maintenance practices, stating that Nok Air adheres to the maintenance manual approved by CAAT and international standards, with safety audits from the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA). Furthermore, Nok Air maintains close coordination with CAAT and relevant agencies, including Boeing, to ensure the highest level of safety.
Regarding staffing, Wutthiphum confirmed that despite competitive pressures in the region, Nok Air maintains a sufficient and qualified workforce, providing training to meet CAAT and ICAO standards for all personnel, including flight inspectors, pilots, crew members, and ground staff.
Nok Air remains committed to upholding the highest safety standards and improving service quality across all operations. The airline thanked passengers for their continued trust and assured them that domestic services are operating as scheduled, fully compliant with CAAT regulations and international safety standards.