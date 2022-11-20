Nok Air cancels Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son service, seeks switch to Udon Thani
Nok Air cancelled its Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son service on Sunday due to low passenger numbers and insufficient aircraft. The budget airline has instead applied to operate flights on the more commercially viable Chiang Mai-Udon Thani route, according to the Department of Airports.
The department announced the move after talks with the airline and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Airports of Thailand (AOT), and Aeronautical Radio of Thailand (AeroThai).
Nok Air launched the Chiang Mai-Mae Hong Son route last month but failed to sell enough tickets to make it commercially viable.
The airline also claimed insufficient aircraft as its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which skidded off the runway at Chiang Rai Airport on July 30, was still undergoing repairs.
The department said CAAT will hold a meeting on business plans with Nok Air, AOT and AeroThai on Tuesday (November 22).
