The rise and fall of Nok Air: A Thai aviation saga

In a significant move that marks the end of an era in Thai aviation, Nok Air, once a promising star on the Thai Stock Exchange, was officially delisted as of Thursday (January 9).
This development concludes an 11-year journey that saw the airline transition from a favourite of investors to requiring to go into rehabilitation.
The final trading days
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) issued its final warning regarding Nok Air Pcl in late December.
Investors were granted a seven-day window for final trading operations, from December 27, 2024 to January 8, 2025, with transactions restricted to cash balance accounts only.
The delisting became effective on January 9, bringing the curtains down on more than a decade of trading history.
A promising beginning
The airline's stock market journey began on June 20, 2013, when it made its debut on the SET under the leadership of then-chief executive officer, Patee Sarasin. With Siam Commercial Bank serving as the financial adviser, NOK shares were introduced at an initial public offering price of 26 baht.
The market's optimism was reflected in Finansia Syrus Securities' valuation, which suggested a reasonable price of 44 baht per share, based on the airline's above-industry-average profit growth trajectory.
The descent
Nok Air's fortunes began to waver as it faced mounting challenges. The emergence of fierce competition from foreign low-cost carriers increased customer choice but squeezed profit margins.
The situation deteriorated significantly when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, ultimately forcing the company to seek business rehabilitation.
Current state of affairs
Despite its stock market exit, Nok Air has shown recent signs of recovery. Under the stewardship of the Jurangkool family, which holds a controlling 74.96% stake, and Thai Airways International retaining an 8.91% interest, the airline has posted encouraging results:
Rehabilitation and future plans
In an exclusive interview with Krunthep Turakij in October 2023, CEO Wutthiphum Jurangkool outlined an ambitious recovery strategy. The rehabilitation plan, overseen by the Central Bankruptcy Court, is scheduled to conclude by July 30, 2026. Key elements include:
The airline currently maintains a healthy 85% passenger load factor and projects annual passenger numbers to reach 6 million.
The road ahead
The rehabilitation plan has been modified to extend its implementation period by one year, allowing for a total of six years from the court's approval date. The amendments encompass:
- Revised industry overview and fleet plans
- Modified credit limits and fundraising methods
- Restructured debt repayment arrangements for various creditor groups
- Enhanced authority for the plan administrator
- Updated conditions for successful rehabilitation
While the delisting represents a significant setback, industry observers note that it may not necessarily impede the company's rehabilitation efforts.
The key question remains whether this restructuring will enable Nok Air to regain its financial strength and potentially return to the Thai stock market in the future.
The airline's journey from market darling to delisting serves as a stark reminder of the volatile nature of the aviation industry and the critical importance of adaptability in the face of changing market conditions.
As Nok Air embarks on this new chapter, its success in executing its rehabilitation strategy will be crucial in determining whether it can once again soar in Thailand's competitive aviation landscape.