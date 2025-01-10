The rise and fall of Nok Air: A Thai aviation saga

In a significant move that marks the end of an era in Thai aviation, Nok Air, once a promising star on the Thai Stock Exchange, was officially delisted as of Thursday (January 9).

This development concludes an 11-year journey that saw the airline transition from a favourite of investors to requiring to go into rehabilitation.

The final trading days

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) issued its final warning regarding Nok Air Pcl in late December.

Investors were granted a seven-day window for final trading operations, from December 27, 2024 to January 8, 2025, with transactions restricted to cash balance accounts only.

The delisting became effective on January 9, bringing the curtains down on more than a decade of trading history.

A promising beginning

The airline's stock market journey began on June 20, 2013, when it made its debut on the SET under the leadership of then-chief executive officer, Patee Sarasin. With Siam Commercial Bank serving as the financial adviser, NOK shares were introduced at an initial public offering price of 26 baht.

The market's optimism was reflected in Finansia Syrus Securities' valuation, which suggested a reasonable price of 44 baht per share, based on the airline's above-industry-average profit growth trajectory.



