Cabinet extends security zone in 20 southern border districts for one more year

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 01, 2025

Thailand extends security measures in 20 southern border districts until September 2026 to maintain stability and protect local communities.

At its September 30 meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, the Cabinet approved the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) proposal to extend the declaration of internal security areas in 20 southern border districts for one year, from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

The districts covered are:

Narathiwat Province:

  • Yi-ngo
  • Su-ngai Kolok
  • Waeng
  • Sukhirin

Pattani Province:

  • Yaring
  • Mai Kaen
  • Kapho
  • Mayo
  • Mae Lan
  • Panare
  • Thung Yang Daeng

Yala Province:

  • Betong
  • Kabang
  • Krong Pinang
  • Yaha
  • Raman

Songkhla Province:

  • Na Thawi
  • Chana
  • Thepha
  • Saba Yoi

The extension is justified by the ongoing need to maintain security measures to prevent unrest and safeguard communities. The measures allow state authorities to effectively manage the area and ensure the continuous protection of residents with maximum efficiency.

