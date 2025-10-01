Cabinet extends security zone in 20 southern border districts for one more year

At its September 30 meeting, chaired by Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, the Cabinet approved the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) proposal to extend the declaration of internal security areas in 20 southern border districts for one year, from October 1, 2025 to September 30, 2026.

The districts covered are:

Narathiwat Province:

Yi-ngo

Su-ngai Kolok

Waeng

Sukhirin

Pattani Province:

Yaring

Mai Kaen

Kapho

Mayo

Mae Lan

Panare

Thung Yang Daeng

Yala Province:

Betong

Kabang

Krong Pinang

Yaha

Raman

Songkhla Province:

Na Thawi

Chana

Thepha

Saba Yoi

The extension is justified by the ongoing need to maintain security measures to prevent unrest and safeguard communities. The measures allow state authorities to effectively manage the area and ensure the continuous protection of residents with maximum efficiency.