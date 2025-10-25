Thailand sets up Defence Science and Technology Dept to drive security research and innovation

The DSTD will play a key role in coordinating and managing security research, ensuring that defence research aligns with the needs of the military, which is the primary user of the research outcomes. The goal is to integrate security research, reduce duplication, and implement a comprehensive management approach.

The Ministry of Defence has the necessary personnel, testing facilities, and organisational support. The DSTD aims to reduce Thailand’s reliance on imported technologies and military equipment, with current imports accounting for 98%.

The DSTD’s mission will span from basic research to the commercial and social application of security technologies, with a focus on non-classified yellow-level research and dual-use security research.

Additionally, the DSTD proposed the Defence and Military Energy Industry Centre as the body to continue research and innovation after the PMU status is granted, ensuring continuity in defence innovation in line with the Science, Research and Innovation Promotion Act of 2019.