Interior Ministry launches ‘Mahadthai Do It Now’ campaign with 5 immediate action plans

On November 8, 2025, Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, announced that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has launched a major policy initiative, “Mahadthai Do It Now: Action 5”, instructing all ministry departments and local administrations nationwide to act swiftly and continuously on five priority missions designed to improve citizens’ quality of life and address urgent national issues.
Action 1: Achieve Economic Prosperity
Reduce household expenses and increase income through measures such as utility bill relief for low-usage households, promoting community solar projects, developing OTOP products, boosting community tourism, supporting the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme, and expediting land surveys and title deeds across the country.
Action 2: Resolve the Thailand–Cambodia Border Dispute (Rear Line Protection Dimension)
Strengthen peace and security in border areas by integrating operations among all agencies to maintain public order, ensure fair and timely compensation for affected residents, and enhance local authorities’ capacity to maintain safety. The ministry will also prioritise accurate and prompt communication with the public in border communities.
Action 3: Narcotics Control and Suppression
Focus on reducing new drug users, particularly among youth, identifying users for treatment and rehabilitation, and strictly cracking down on drug dealers at all levels. Ministry personnel are to remain drug-free and serve as role models within their communities.
Action 4: Enhance Disaster Prevention Capacity and Recovery Process
Improve the nation’s disaster prevention and response systems by advancing cell-broadcast alert technology, ensuring readiness for all emergency types, and shortening aid response times. The ministry will prioritise relief for communities repeatedly hit by floods and deliver fair, timely assistance to affected citizens.
Action 5: Provide Public Security and Safety
Intensify efforts to prevent and address all forms of crime, including human trafficking, cybercrime, gambling, and public fraud, to ensure community stability and safety.
Unsit emphasised that the “Mahadthai Do It Now: Action 5” initiative aims to deliver tangible, measurable results that directly benefit citizens. Every unit within the ministry is expected to act decisively and without delay so that the public can see and feel the outcomes in their daily lives.