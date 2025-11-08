Interior Ministry launches ‘Mahadthai Do It Now’ campaign with 5 immediate action plans

On November 8, 2025, Unsit Sampuntharat, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, announced that Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has launched a major policy initiative, “Mahadthai Do It Now: Action 5”, instructing all ministry departments and local administrations nationwide to act swiftly and continuously on five priority missions designed to improve citizens’ quality of life and address urgent national issues.

Action 1: Achieve Economic Prosperity

Reduce household expenses and increase income through measures such as utility bill relief for low-usage households, promoting community solar projects, developing OTOP products, boosting community tourism, supporting the Let’s Go Halves Plus scheme, and expediting land surveys and title deeds across the country.

Action 2: Resolve the Thailand–Cambodia Border Dispute (Rear Line Protection Dimension)

Strengthen peace and security in border areas by integrating operations among all agencies to maintain public order, ensure fair and timely compensation for affected residents, and enhance local authorities’ capacity to maintain safety. The ministry will also prioritise accurate and prompt communication with the public in border communities.