Thai Government to Finalise High-Speed Rail Tenders by 2026

State Railway of Thailand reveals phased bidding for the 357km Phase 2 extension, targeting a 2031 launch for the full Bangkok-to-Nong Khai link.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) has announced an ambitious roadmap to auction all remaining civil works contracts for the Thai-Chinese High-Speed Rail project, spanning from Bangkok to the border town of Nong Khai, by the end of 2026.

Anan Phonimdang, acting governor of the SRT, confirmed that the organisation is currently drafting Terms of Reference (TOR) and determining median prices for the initial three contracts of Phase 2 (Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai).

Public hearings regarding these tenders are expected to commence on the SRT website by the end of this month.

The second phase of the project covers 357.1 kilometres with a total investment of 341.35 billion baht. The civil engineering works have been divided into eight primary contracts:

Initial Tranche (Contracts 1–3): Covering the route from Nakhon Ratchasima to Ban Haet. Tendering is slated for the first and second quarters of this year.

Second Tranche (Contracts 4–6): Stretching from Ban Haet to Sra Krai. Public hearings are scheduled for January 2026.

Final Tranche (Contracts 7–8): Including the final stretch to Nong Khai and a maintenance centre at Chiang Rak Noi. Auctions are expected to begin in February 2026.