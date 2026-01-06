State Takeover: Thailand Eyes Massive Buy-back of Private Rail Concessions

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn proposes a dual-funding model to nationalise rail lines and introduce a London-style zoning system for fares.

The Ministry of Transport has unveiled an ambitious strategy to nationalise Bangkok’s fragmented rail network, proposing a state buy-back of private concessions to establish a "Single Ownership" model.

The plan, championed by Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, aims to consolidate all electric train lines under the management of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

As reported by Thansettakij journalist Ananya Janmalee, the move is designed to slash commuting costs and streamline the city's chaotic fare structures.

A New Fare Reality

The ultimate goal of the takeover is the implementation of a 40-baht flat fare cap for all-day travel.

To ensure financial sustainability, the Ministry is exploring a London-style "Zoning System."

Under this proposal, the capital would be divided into geographical zones, allowing the government to calculate distance-based fares while maintaining an affordable daily ceiling for passengers.