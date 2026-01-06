Cabinet clears M9 motorway Bang Bua Thong–Bang Pa-in

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the cabinet on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 approved proceeding with construction of Motorway No. 9, Bangkok’s western outer ring road, on the Bang Bua Thong–Bang Pa-in section, with total project investment of about 56 billion baht. He said the Department of Highways will now move to the next steps.

Phiphat said the project was already part of an existing plan and could be submitted to the cabinet because it had been included in the FY2026 budget plan. He added that the project had already undergone comprehensive studies and review, and that the Transport Ministry had consulted the Council of State, which advised it could be put to the cabinet for consideration.

Asked whether the approval could be seen as budget sign-off close to an election, Phiphat said this was not a new project and was not newly proposed, but a budgeted project that had already been considered. He acknowledged the timing could raise concerns because parliament had been dissolved, but insisted the restriction is on launching entirely new projects outside the budget system.