EXAT to spend 273bn baht on 11 expressway projects nationwide

Surachet Laophulsuk, EXAT governor, said several projects are already under construction while others are awaiting cabinet approval under the new government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Phuket expressway phase 2 set for cabinet review

Among the first projects to be submitted to the cabinet is the east–west link in Bangkok, designed to ease traffic on Ngamwongwan and Prasertmanukit roads. The project, connecting Chalong Rat Expressway to the Outer Ring Road (East), covers 6.67 km and costs 13.66 billion baht.

EXAT is also preparing to seek cabinet approval for phase 2 of the Phuket expressway, running 30.62 km from Muang Mai to Kathu via Koh Kaew, with an investment of 46.75 billion baht. The project will be developed under a public–private partnership (PPP) covering both phase 1 and phase 2.

“Phase 1 of the Phuket expressway has already been approved by the cabinet, and contractors are now being selected,” Surachet said. He added that once phase 2 receives approval, the entire route is expected to be operational by early 2030.