EXAT to spend 273bn baht on 11 expressway projects nationwide

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2025

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) has unveiled plans to invest 273.29 billion baht in 11 expressway projects across the country, adding about 170 kilometres to the national network.

Surachet Laophulsuk, EXAT governor, said several projects are already under construction while others are awaiting cabinet approval under the new government led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Phuket expressway phase 2 set for cabinet review

Among the first projects to be submitted to the cabinet is the east–west link in Bangkok, designed to ease traffic on Ngamwongwan and Prasertmanukit roads. The project, connecting Chalong Rat Expressway to the Outer Ring Road (East), covers 6.67 km and costs 13.66 billion baht.

EXAT is also preparing to seek cabinet approval for phase 2 of the Phuket expressway, running 30.62 km from Muang Mai to Kathu via Koh Kaew, with an investment of 46.75 billion baht. The project will be developed under a public–private partnership (PPP) covering both phase 1 and phase 2.

“Phase 1 of the Phuket expressway has already been approved by the cabinet, and contractors are now being selected,” Surachet said. He added that once phase 2 receives approval, the entire route is expected to be operational by early 2030.

Ongoing construction reaches 90% progress

Two expressways are under construction:

  • Rama III–Dao Khanong–Outer Ring Road (West): 18.7 km, worth 31.24 billion baht, now 91% complete. It is expected to open toll-free by late 2025.
  • Chalong Rat extension (Chatuchot–Lam Luk Ka): 16.2 km, worth 24 billion baht, only 0.66% complete. It is scheduled for mid-2028.

Other pending and studied projects

EXAT is pushing ahead with several other projects:

  • Ngamwongwan–Rama IX double-deck expressway: 20.1 km, 34.8 billion baht, under review by the PPP Committee.
  • Srinakarin–Suvarnabhumi expressway: 15.8 km, 20.53 billion baht, awaiting approval from the Transport Ministry.
  • Bangkok Port connector (Bang Na–At Narong, S1): 2.25 km, 4.98 billion baht, awaiting clarity on the port’s development plan.

Feasibility studies are also under way for:

  • Surat Thani–Koh Samui expressway: 37.4 km, about 55 billion baht, expected to complete its study in early 2026.
  • Trat–Koh Chang expressway: 6 km, 15 billion baht, with studies due by the end of 2026.
  • Srirat–Chalong Rat (N1) expressway: 12.6 km, 10.55 billion baht, under review with adjustments to integrate with Bangkok traffic plans.

Smart expressway vision

EXAT is also advancing its 53-year smart expressway strategy, integrating digital platforms and intelligent transport systems (ITS). Preparations are being made for connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs), including V2X communication systems and high-definition digital mapping. Pilot testing is expected by 2026.

 

