EXAT Considers Single-Day 50% Toll Cut to Boost Easy Pass Use

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is set to propose a one-off 50% toll reduction to its board in September 2025.

The promotion, exclusive to Easy Pass users, is part of a new strategy to tackle traffic congestion at toll plazas by encouraging more drivers to switch from cash.

EXAT Governor Surachet Laophulsuk revealed that of the two million daily expressway users, only about one million actively use an Easy Pass.

He noted that a previous 30-day, 5% discount promotion failed to significantly increase adoption, costing the authority 700 million baht for a mere 1% rise in Easy Pass users.

The new plan is a "one-shot" campaign, offering a dramatic 50% discount on a single, yet-to-be-determined special day, such as a cardholder's birthday or an EXAT anniversary.

The governor explained that a permanent, across-the-board 50% cut would be unsustainable, costing the authority an estimated 5 billion baht a year—a proposal the board would never approve.