Finance ministry targets 2% growth, plans tax overhaul

Thailand’s Finance Ministry is aiming to steer the economy through heavier headwinds in 2026, targeting growth of around 2% while preparing a tax-structure overhaul for the next government, including a potential phased rise in value-added tax (VAT).

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary for finance, said the 2026 outlook faces multiple pressures, including the challenge of meeting state revenue targets, exchange-rate volatility with a risk of baht appreciation, and delays to the drafting of the FY2027 annual budget, which he said could slip by at least three months.

The Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) forecasts growth in a slower range of 1.5–2.5%, with a midpoint of 2.0% — a challenging but achievable level, he said. One key support at the start of the year, he added, could be election-related spending in the first quarter.

Lavaron said large sums are expected to circulate through both formal and informal channels during campaigning, helping keep the economy moving during the political transition.

On government formation, he said he expects the process to be faster than in past cycles because political alignments are clearer, although he acknowledged risks from unexpected events.

Still, he warned that a delayed FY2027 budget would not be positive for public disbursement and state investment, particularly later in the year.