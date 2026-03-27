Thailand to Launch $9 Tourist Entry Fee Under New Government

Deputy PM Pipat confirms the 300-baht entry fee for air arrivals will be tabled at the first Cabinet meeting, alongside a major ministry merger.

The incoming "Anutin 2" administration is set to fast-track the controversial tourism entry fee, with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn confirming the proposal will be tabled during the government’s first Cabinet meeting.

Under the refined policy, the 300-baht ($9) fee will apply exclusively to foreign tourists arriving in the kingdom by air. Plans to levy a 150-baht ($4.50) fee on those entering via land and sea borders have been shelved for the time being.

Phiphat noted that taxing land entries could unfairly burden cross-border commuters and day-trippers.

In a bid to improve public perception, the Minister also suggested that the fee—commonly referred to by the somewhat blunt Thai term ka-yiab-phaen-din (literally "fee for stepping on the land")—should be rebranded with a more welcoming, positive name.

