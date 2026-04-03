Why Thailand is reviving its 300-baht tourist fee plan

Thailand’s proposed “landing fee”, often described as a tourist tax, has resurfaced once again, as authorities prepare to revive a plan to charge foreign visitors 300 baht per person.
The concept is straightforward: a government collects a fee from incoming visitors and channels the money into tourism-related needs, such as infrastructure upgrades, environmental management, visitor safety and welfare support.
Around the world, similar schemes are already in place in many destinations, especially those under pressure from high visitor numbers or rising public costs linked to tourism.
For Thailand, the idea has been circulating for years rather than emerging suddenly. It gained traction after serious incidents involving foreign tourists, including the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing and the 2018 Phuket boat disaster, when the state still had access to central budget funds to help support emergency assistance and compensation.
A more decisive shift came when that central-budget support was no longer expected to continue. At the same time, the state was also facing the recurring cost of unpaid medical treatment for some foreign tourists, adding to the argument that a dedicated fund should be created specifically for visitors rather than relying on Thai taxpayers to absorb the burden indefinitely.
The policy goal has therefore been to build a ring-fenced fund to support insurance and assistance for tourists more sustainably. Thailand’s travel-fee proposal has most recently been described by officials as a 300-baht charge for air arrivals and 150 baht for arrivals by land or sea, though implementation has been repeatedly delayed.
That is why the issue is back before policymakers. Recent reports indicate that the Tourism and Sports Ministry wants to move the measure forward again, with the collection mechanism expected to be raised for Cabinet consideration.
The plan has been presented as a way to improve tourism standards, strengthen safety arrangements and support longer-term sustainability in one of Thailand’s most important economic sectors.
Seen in international context, Thailand’s proposal is not unusual. In the UK, Manchester has a £1 city visitor charge per room per night, while Edinburgh’s visitor levy is due to go live on July 24, 2026, with a 5% charge on overnight accommodation. In New Zealand, the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy is now NZ$100 for most international visitors. Bali charges foreign tourists IDR150,000 per person, and Malaysia levies a tourism tax of RM10 per room per night for foreign visitors staying in registered accommodation.
Other destinations have gone even further. Bhutan’s Sustainable Development Fee remains one of the clearest examples of a high-value tourism model, with the country continuing to promote a daily US$100 rate under its current framework. In Europe, accommodation taxes are also common in major tourism cities, with charges varying by city, region, room type or hotel class rather than being set as a single nationwide rate.
Japan offers another version of the same principle. Rather than charging a local hotel levy in this example, it already collects an international departure tax through air tickets, widely known as the “Sayonara Tax”.
Taken together, the global pattern is clear. Tourist levies are no longer seen as unusual or exceptional. They have become a common policy tool used by destinations trying to balance the economic gains from tourism against the public cost of maintaining infrastructure, managing overcrowding, protecting the environment and supporting visitor welfare. Thailand’s 300-baht plan sits firmly within that broader international trend.