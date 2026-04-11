Thailand's Education Ministry launches 3 steps to cut school costs

At a time when the energy crisis and soaring living costs are biting into the budget of every household, the Ministry of Education’s biggest task under its new minister, Prasert Jantararuangtong, is no longer just about improving the curriculum.

It is about stepping in with concrete measures to “ease the burden” on parents.

Prasert made that clear from his first day at the ministry on April 10, 2026, declaring:

“Rules or hidden costs must not be the reason children fall out of the education system.”

Operation “3 urgent measures” to break back-to-school costs

Amid calls from MPs and the public, Prasert moved immediately after the government’s policy statement with his “first directive”, aimed at tackling inequality and reducing hidden costs through three main approaches.