Thai Transport Ministry moves to regulate app-based hire-car safety

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat is moving ahead with efforts to organise app-based hire cars and raise passenger safety standards, setting a 4-month deadline for all driver partners to obtain a “public driving licence” and pass a strict “criminal record check”.

Those who fail to comply face heavy fines and immediate removal from service.

Siripong was assigned by the transport minister to receive a letter of demands from representatives of taxi groups and a rider union who gathered in front of the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday (April 28, 2026).

He also joined talks aimed at finding a solution to the conflict between traditional operators and service providers on application platforms.

Six proposals seek structural changes and reduced inequality

In the letter of demands, the driver groups proposed measures for the government to solve long-standing structural problems, divided into the following key issues: