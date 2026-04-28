Thai Transport Ministry moves to regulate app-based hire-car safety

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat is moving ahead with efforts to organise app-based hire cars and raise passenger safety standards, setting a 4-month deadline for all driver partners to obtain a “public driving licence” and pass a strict “criminal record check”.
Those who fail to comply face heavy fines and immediate removal from service.
Siripong was assigned by the transport minister to receive a letter of demands from representatives of taxi groups and a rider union who gathered in front of the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday (April 28, 2026).
He also joined talks aimed at finding a solution to the conflict between traditional operators and service providers on application platforms.
Six proposals seek structural changes and reduced inequality
In the letter of demands, the driver groups proposed measures for the government to solve long-standing structural problems, divided into the following key issues:
At the meeting between the Ministry of Transport and driver representatives, the issue raised as a new benchmark was the “overhaul of driver screening systems” used by various platforms, following continuing complaints over safety and service standards.
The government has a clear policy to enforce the law on app-based hire cars so their standards are equivalent to those of public taxis.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat, deputy transport minister, stressed that once the 4-month grace period ends, if any driver is still found without a public licence, or if any application is found to have neglected to prevent people with serious criminal records from accepting jobs, the Department of Land Transport will impose the maximum penalties, including fines for drivers and possible suspension of the business licence of the platform concerned.
“We want to build confidence among the public that every time they use a vehicle service through an electronic system, regardless of the type of vehicle, passengers must receive the highest level of safety. Drivers must be identifiable, verifiable and have no record that poses a danger,” Siripong said.