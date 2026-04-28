AIT Partners with NSTDA and Digital Council to Advance Data & AI for Thailand’s Future

The signing ceremony was held on 22 April 2026 at True Digital Park, bringing together senior representatives from all three organizations. The agreement was signed by M.R. Nongkhran Chomphunut, President of the Digital Council of Thailand; Professor Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA; and Professor Phai-Chi Li, President of AIT. Distinguished witnesses included Ms. Khemnarin Rattanaumpawan, Vice President of the Digital Council; Dr. Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Executive Director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC); and Professor Siddharth Kantilal Jabade, Vice President of AIT.
This collaboration integrates expertise in research, technology, and industry networks to drive innovation across the entire value chain from upstream research to downstream commercialization.
The event also featured a special panel discussion on “Opportunities for Thai Businesses in the AI Era”, with leading experts, including Dr. Chai Wutiwiwatchai (NECTEC/NSTDA), Dr. Apivadee Piyatumrong (Big Data Institute - BDI), Mr. Sutthipong Kuruhongsa (Digital Dialogue), Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin (True Corporation), Mr. Tanongkiat Sookawat (Gosoft), and Dr. Atip Asvanund (Digital Council of Thailand). The panel shared perspectives on AI policy direction, responsible governance, business applications, and workforce development.
Professor Dr. Mongkol Ekpanyapong, Director of the AIT AI Center, also shared insights onleveraging AI to enhance quality of life. He highlighted the role of AI in advancing national and regional development through the Smart City framework, which includes Smart Mobility, Smart Living, Smart Environment, and Smart People. These areas help enhance daily life by making transportation safer and more efficient, improving living standards, strengthening environmental management, and developing future-ready skills-forming a critical foundation for smart city development.
Ms. Ployrawee Krikpunkul, Director of Digital Economy Promotion Division, Office of the National Digital Economy and Society Commission (ONDE) and Dr. Srida Tanta-atipanit from Thai Internet Foundation for Development and Education shared further insights. They discussed strategies for smart city development and how AI can be used to safeguard children and vulnerable groups.