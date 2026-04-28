AIT Partners with NSTDA and Digital Council to Advance Data & AI for Thailand’s Future

The signing ceremony was held on 22 April 2026 at True Digital Park, bringing together senior representatives from all three organizations. The agreement was signed by M.R. Nongkhran Chomphunut, President of the Digital Council of Thailand; Professor Dr Sukit Limpijumnong, President of NSTDA; and Professor Phai-Chi Li, President of AIT. Distinguished witnesses included Ms. Khemnarin Rattanaumpawan, Vice President of the Digital Council; Dr. Chai Wutiwiwatchai, Executive Director of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC); and Professor Siddharth Kantilal Jabade, Vice President of AIT.

This collaboration integrates expertise in research, technology, and industry networks to drive innovation across the entire value chain from upstream research to downstream commercialization.

The event also featured a special panel discussion on “Opportunities for Thai Businesses in the AI Era”, with leading experts, including Dr. Chai Wutiwiwatchai (NECTEC/NSTDA), Dr. Apivadee Piyatumrong (Big Data Institute - BDI), Mr. Sutthipong Kuruhongsa (Digital Dialogue), Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin (True Corporation), Mr. Tanongkiat Sookawat (Gosoft), and Dr. Atip Asvanund (Digital Council of Thailand). The panel shared perspectives on AI policy direction, responsible governance, business applications, and workforce development.