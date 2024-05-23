Applications for Senate reach only 20% of target with one day to go

Candidates will vote among themselves to select senators, prompting analysts and opposition politicians to call for as many applicants as possible to make it difficult to manipulate the voting.

A total of 4,642 people registered to contest the Senate election on Monday, 6,607 on Tuesday, and 9,434 on Wednesday – making a total of 20,683 people.

Application is open from May 20-24 between 8.30am and 4.30pm.

An EC source said a large number of people are expected to register their candidacy on the final day after careful checks to ensure their documentation is accurate.

On Wednesday, a public holiday, former Special Branch police officer Santhana Prayoonrat was spotted submitting his application at Bangkok’s Pathum Wan District Office. The scandal-hit former policeman said he applied in the district because his birth was registered there.

After the junta-appointed Senate’s five-year term expired on May 10, the EC called a new senatorial election that will see thousands of candidates vote among themselves to elect 200 new senators.

The complex system requires six rounds of voting at the district, provincial and national levels.

District-level voting is tentatively scheduled for June 9, provincial-level voting for June 16, and national-level voting for June 26. The result is due to be announced on July 2.

Candidates must be Thai nationals by birth, at least 40 years old, and have at least 10 years’ experience in their field. They must also have a connection with the district where they apply, either having been born there or studied, stayed, or worked there for at least two consecutive years.

