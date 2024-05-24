Thaksin and his proxies’ adventures with Constitutional Court

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra and two of his proxy premiers had a dangerous brush with the Constitutional Court, with the proxies losing their jobs and Thaksin closely escaping a guilty verdict.

Political debutant Srettha Thavisin is the latest prime minister in Thaksin’s network who is experiencing a close encounter with the court. The property tycoon-turned-politician hails from Pheu Thai Part, which is led by Thaksin’s youngest daughter Paetongtarn.

On Thursday, Constitutional Court judges voted 6:3 to accept a petition against Srettha and gave him 15 days to submit his defence.

The petition was filed by a group of 40 outgoing senators who accused the prime minister of violating the Constitution when he appointed former lawyer Pichit Chuenban as a Prime Minister’s Office minister despite his alleged lack of qualifications. The complainants cited a constitutional clause that requires ministerial appointees to be of “evident integrity” and comply with political ethical standards.

In 2008, Pichit was jailed for six months on contempt of court charges after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division on Holders of Political Positions found that he and two of his junior colleagues had attempted to bribe court officials with 2 million baht. The trio were then representing Thaksin in a conflict-of-interest case.

Pichit resigned as minister on Tuesday, a move he said was aimed at “protecting the prime minister”. However, that was not enough to stop the court from accepting the case for trial. If found guilty, Srettha could be ousted from the position he has held since last August.

