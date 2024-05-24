Ex-top cop, royalist hospital chief join Senate race on last day

A former deputy national police chief and a royalist hospital director were among prominent figures who applied to contest the Senate election on Friday, the last day of registration.

Pol General Srivara Rangsibrahmanakul registered at Sam Phran District Office in Nakhon Pathom province.

As deputy commissioner-general of the Royal Thai Police, Srivara was tasked with national security affairs and appointed adviser to then-prime minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Srivara endured heavy public criticism for what many saw as leniency towards two powerful figures caught in scandals during his time in office – Ital-Thai construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta and then-deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. Premchai was eventually convicted in the Black Panther poaching case while Prawit escaped censure for failing to register his luxury watch collection as assets, claiming they belonged to a friend.

Maj-General Dr Rienthong Nanna, director of Mongkutwattana Hospital, applied at Lak Si District Office in Bangkok, telling reporters he wanted as many people as possible to apply to maximise the country’s chance of getting good senators.

Rienthong founded the so-called Rubbish Collection Organisation a decade ago with a vow to sweep away suspected lese majeste (royal insult) offenders. He was back in the headlines this month after police received a complaint he had slapped a teenager caught smoking in an outpatient restroom and ordered him to strip naked and walk out of the hospital.



