Suthep, Thavorn’s convictions upheld but prison term reduced to one year

According to Sawat Charoenphol, Suthep’s lawyer, the Appeals Court reduced the imprisonment of key PDRC leaders Suthep and Thavorn Senniam handed out by the Criminal Court, to one year each without any reason to suspend the prison term.

Sawat said other PDRC leaders, who were imprisoned by the primary court for between four to nine years, also saw their terms reduced to between one year to one year and a few months. He did not elaborate.

The lawyer said the Appeals Court reduced the prison term of the PDRC leaders because the judges saw their violations of the law during the Bangkok shutdown protests from November 23, 2013 to May 1, 2014 as a single count crime while the primary court had regarded the violations as multiple counts.