Gen Prawit calls Paetongtarn amateur PM in security affairs

Economic Policies Under Fire

Prawit asserted that Paetongtarn’s economic mismanagement had led to severe financial struggles for the public. He claimed that the government's failure to address economic issues had forced many companies to shut down, resulting in job losses. Household debt had surged to 104% of GDP, while commodity prices and the stock index had plummeted.

“Initially, I supported the prime minister in her efforts to resolve the country's economic hardships, as she had previously run businesses successfully. I hoped her business experience would benefit the nation,” Prawit said.

Despite this, he argued that her leadership had resulted in Thailand having the lowest GDP growth among ASEAN nations. He specifically criticised the government’s decision to allocate over 100 billion baht for 10,000-baht handouts, despite opposition from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Security Concerns and Territorial Disputes

Prawit expressed concern over Paetongtarn’s decision to implement MoU44, which he claimed would cause Thailand to lose invaluable marine resources to Cambodia. He also criticised her administration for failing to secure the release of Thai fishing crews arrested by Myanmar four months ago.

Drawing on his experience as a former army chief, deputy prime minister for security affairs, and defence minister, Prawit remarked, “Security affairs require true understanding and years of experience. The country is not a stage for an amateur to practise.”

Casino Legalisation and Integrity Issues

Prawit strongly opposed Paetongtarn’s policy to legalise casinos through the Entertainment Complex Bill. He warned that it would lead to social decline and create hubs for money laundering linked to illegal businesses.

Additionally, he accused the prime minister of a lack of integrity, alleging that she concealed assets in financial statements to the National Anti-Corruption Commission to avoid paying income tax. He also claimed she owned temple land through her involvement with the Alpine Golf and Sports Club Co Ltd.

Allegations of Thaksin’s Influence

Prawit alleged that Paetongtarn allowed her father, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, to exert influence over the ruling Pheu Thai Party. Although he refrained from mentioning Thaksin by name, he referred to him as a "family member."

Heated Exchange Between Prawit and Paetongtarn

Paetongtarn responded by dismissing Prawit’s accusations, stating that he spent ten minutes spreading falsehoods. "What you have said is all false," she said.

She countered by accusing Prawit of lacking integrity during his tenure as deputy prime minister in 2021, claiming he accepted an expensive birthday gift in violation of anti-graft laws.

Prawit briefly replied, “What you have said is all false,” before abruptly leaving the meeting room, spending less than five seconds on his counterattack.

